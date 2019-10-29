CROSS PLAINS - Mary Catherine Feiner, age 83, of Cross Plains, entered eternal life on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Burial will be held at 12 noon at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, followed by a luncheon. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Wednesday. A full obituary will be published in Sunday’s edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com."
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761