BARABOO—Leonard Steven Fein, age 80, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Clare Hospital with his loving family by his side. Leonard was born on Sept. 13, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Joseph and Estelle (Passman) Feinbloom. On Aug. 3, 1996, he married Valerie Shipton Gillam at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Madison.
Leonard was a graphic artist/printer and owned and operated his own business in Madison. He was a die-hard, life-long Dodgers fan and watched Jackie Robinson run the bases. He was a master poet, punster and devoted family man, husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his loving wife, Valerie, Leonard is survived by a daughter, Nicole (fiancé Greg); stepchildren, Barrie (Reid), Brett (Andrea); grandchildren, Devin, Aaron, Raven, Mackenzie, Blake, Kel, Macey, Eli and Lila. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A Celebration of Life service for Leonard will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2019, at BALDWIN FUNERAL SERVICES in Baraboo, with Rabbi Andrea Goldstein officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society are appreciated.
