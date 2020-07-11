Feierabend, Theodore Carl "Ted"

MADISON — How do you summarize 96 years in 96 words. The beginning, body and denouement of this anthology are all missions. Born into a missionary heritage going back four generations, he enthusiastically dove into mission work but followed his passion of healing by preaching as a Doctor. He followed the axiom that if you do too good a job of training others you will be replaced. Each time coming back to the States to add an expertise only to have that replaced by local Doctors who became skilled enough to assume the role. General Practitioner to Surgeon to Plastic Surgeon until there wasn't a role in India, so he went to Afghanistan to show the Russians how there is more to the Christian persuasion than making money. He will need eternity to converse with all the souls he touched during his brief time on earth.