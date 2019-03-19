BLACK EARTH / CROSS PLAINS - David J. "Dave" Fehr, age 76, died unexpectedly at home in Black Earth, on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Dave was born July 8, 1942, in Chicago, Ill., to parents Alfred and Ardath (Streed) Fehr. In August 1965, Dave married Roberta Reich. They raised their family in Cross Plains.
Dave worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for 33 years. After retirement, he worked part-time at The Vinery Stained Glass Studio.
Dave is survived by his wife, Bobbie; daughter, Cinnamon (Ian) McGeehan; son, Christopher; grandgirls, Lily and Robi; and a half-brother; step-brother and step-sister. Dave was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard; and the best cat there ever was, PC.
A private memorial celebration will be held for family and friends at a later date. David was filled with the spirit of giving and if you wish to acknowledge that same spirit, donate to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.