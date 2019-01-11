MCFARLAND—Andrew Fedor of McFarland, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, while surrounded by his beloved family. He was born on Nov. 30, 1960, in Green Bay, to Bernard Fedor and Darcia (Morrick) Vosberg.
For the past 35 years, he has worked in the HVAC industry, starting as a journeyman and then serving as a project manager at Illingworth Kilgust Mechanical. On Nov. 7, 1987, he married Constance Curran and they had two daughters.
Andy lived his life with passion, energy and a terrific sense of humor. He was a devoted husband and father who cherished time spent with family, whether traveling to new places or cheering on his daughters’ sports teams.
Andy was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting and hiking. He was recently able to reconnect with Michael Stoehr, his Big Brother from the YMCA from 50 years ago. Andy always found time to help others; and has been an inspiration to friends and family as he courageously battled significant medical issues for the past three years.
Andy is survived by his wife, Connie (Curran) Fedor; daughters, Karali (Alex Hammerschmidt) and Krista (Josh Erickson); mother, Darcia Vosberg; brother, Michael Fedor; sister, Lyndsey (Fedor) Struck; stepsister, Tami (Alan) Esser; in-laws, Bill and Selma Curran; Connie’s siblings, Brian (Lori), Kenneth, Colleen (Brent) Kreider; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Andrew Fedor; and stepfather, Eugene Vosberg.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison at 3:30 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, with Chaplain Steve Zwettler presiding. A visitation will be held after the service until 7:30 p.m., with a time of sharing at 7 p.m. We invite everyone to come with your favorite memory of Andy to share with family and friends.
Contributions in memory of Andy may be made to the McFarland Education Foundation, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association Education Foundation or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
