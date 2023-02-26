Nov. 20, 1940 – Feb. 14, 2023
WAUNAKEE — Faye Winnifred Langum (McLain) passed away on February 14, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital.
She was born in Madison, Wis., on November 20, 1940, to parents Harmon Lawrence McLain and Mildred Agatha McLain (Brechtl). Her life centered around family. She was one to remind us to stay close to family, you only have one. She was also known to say “Do what you can today, don’t wait, you don’t know about tomorrow.”
A brief memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until time of the service. A private inurnment will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens.
To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
(608) 249-8257