VERONA—Marjorie Iola Faultersack went to eternal life on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, at the age of 88. Marjorie was born on Nov. 6, 1929, to William and Myrtle Slaney in Bear Valley, Wis. She married the love of her life, LeRoy Faultersack, on Aug. 6, 1948, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Verona, Wis. LeRoy preceded Marjorie in death on Nov. 26, 2014.
Marjorie is survived by her two sisters, Agnes Backes and Joyce (Dave) Williams; brother, William Slaney II; sisters-in-law, Lorna Slaney and Lois Slaney; brothers-in-law, LaVern Ballweg and Charles Sarahan and 22 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; three sisters, Marcella Slaney, Monica Ballweg and Erma Sarahan; three brothers, Lyle, Maurice and George Slaney; and brother-in-law, Paul Backes.
Marjorie will be greatly missed by her honorary grandchildren, Cayden, Addyson and Barrett Slaney.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at ST. ANDREW CATHOLIC CHURCH, 301 N. Main St., Verona, with Father John Sasse officiating. Interment will follow at St. Andrew Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Marjorie would appreciate memorials be made to St. Andrew Catholic Church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at St. Mary’s Care Center as well as SSM Health at Home Hospice for the exceptional care they gave to both Marjorie and her family. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
