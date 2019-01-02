MIDDLETON / LINDEN - Dickson C. Faull, age 79 of Middleton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at St. Mary's Hospital surrounded by his family. Dick was born July 12, 1939, in Linden to Whitford and Marguerite (Dickson) Faull.
Dick is survived by his special friend, Sharon Dresen of Middleton; daughter, Theresa (Don) Dummer; and son, Rick of Cottage Grove; grandchildren Danielle, Barrett, Taylor, and Trey Dummer; sister, Joette (Arnie) Doye; and niece, Joelle of Dodgeville; cousins and friends.
Friends and family may gather for a graveside service at 11 a.m., Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at the LINDEN CEMETERY followed by a luncheon at the LINDEN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH.
For online condolences please visit https://www.houckfuneralhomes.com.