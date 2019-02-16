MADISON - Audrey Ellen Faulkner, age 87, passed away on Feb. 13, 2019. She was born on Sept. 8, 1931, in Waukesha, the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth (Rankin) Connell. She married Austin Hayes "Augie" Faulkner on Feb. 7, 1953, and together they ran The Edgewater Hotel for many decades. Audrey was also very involved in her community.
Audrey is survived by her two children, Barbara Ellen Faulkner and Austin Scott (Lynne) Faulkner; her two grandchildren, Rachel (Jeff) Hall and Ross (Alexandria) Faulkner; and her great-grandson, Owen Austin Hall. She was preceded in death by her husband, Augie;, her brother, Edward; and her parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at New Perspectives-Betty's Harbor and Agrace Hospice for their dedicated and compassionate care. A private family service is planned for a later date. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.