SLINGER - Father Anthony "Tony" G. Klink, 86, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Autumn Oaks in Slinger. Mass of Christian Burial for Fr. Tony Klink will be celebrated Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church (W1170 Rome Rd. Rubicon WI 53078) with Fr. David LaPlante officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on SATURDAY JULY 27TH from 10:00 a.m. -12:45 p.m. Interment in St. John Catholic Cemetery in Rubicon following Mass.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com