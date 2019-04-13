LODI - Paul W. Fass passed away Dec. 6, 2018.
A Celebration of Life and final farewell for Paul will take place on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the FAMILY COTTAGE, W10754 Becker Road on Lake Wisconsin, from 12 noon until 4 p.m. All who knew Paul are invited to come and enjoy the gathering of friends and family. At 1 p.m. there will be an open microphone available to share memories, followed with the final farewell at 2 p.m. Food and beverages will be served until 4 p.m.
A full obituary appeared Dec. 16, 2018. Condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.