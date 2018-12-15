LODI—Paul W. Fass, age 66, of Lodi, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. He was born on Aug. 5, 1952, in Madison, the son of Oscar and Grace (Monagle) Fass. Paul attended Edgewood High School and was a 1970 graduate of Madison West High School. He married Becky (Ryan) on Feb. 2, 1976, in Madison.
Paul was employed by Jenko Doors, Inc., Madison and Northland Doors in Prairie du Sac, until his retirement. In his youth, Paul was an accomplished speed skater, having participated in the Olympic Trials in Insul, Germany. Later he moved to Lake Wisconsin, where he loved and water activity, including boating and especially jet skiis with which he and his beloved companion, “Rock-C,” would explore Wisconsin lakes and rivers.
Paul is survived by wife, Becky Fass; his sisters, Muriel Krone and Margaret Gaffney; and his brothers, Michael (Carol), John (Gail), and Fred (Marie).
A Celebration of Paul’s life will be held this summer on Lake Wisconsin. Memorials may be directed to his wife, Becky, through the funeral home for a fund to be established in his memory. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
