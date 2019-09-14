MADISON - Jim Fass, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his home. He was born on June 16, 1953, in Madison, the son of Joseph and Isabelle (Thompson) Fass. Jim graduated from Edgewood High School in 1971. Jim worked as a bartender at Joker’s Wild and Leske's Supper Club for over 20 years. Jim was a jack-of-all-trades and explored many hobbies throughout his life such as woodworking, cooking and listening to music. Jim had a great sense of humor, loved story-telling, and enjoyed a good practical joke.
Jim is survived by his significant other, Vicki Jo Jordan; two daughters, Hannah (Neil) Fass Goodman and Halie Fass; and five siblings, Tom (Phyllis) Fass, Susan (Chuck) Nelson, Nancy (Tom) Willauer, John (Irene) Fass and Tim Fass. He was preceded in death by his father; and grandparents, Hannah and Victor Fass, and Mary Ann and William Thompson.
Memorials may be made to the American Hearing Research Foundation. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
