Farris, Marjorie Dawn

OREGON - Marjorie Dawn Farris, age 88, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1931, the daughter of Charles and Lucille (Premo) Herr. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sylvandean Farris. She is survived by her children, David (Nannette) Farris, Daniel (Kimberly) Farris, Dena Jacobs (Robert), and Sylvandean "Dean" Farris II; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Private family burial was held.