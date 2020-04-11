Farrell, Kevin Richard

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT HOREB - It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Kevin Richard Farrell, age 66. He went peacefully to his “second home” on Thursday, April 9, 2020, after his fight against malignant melanoma while surrounded by his family at the home he built in Verona. He was born on June 16, 1953, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, the son of Robert and Rosemary Farrell of Pine Bluff. He married Jody Davis on his birthday, June 16, 1984.

Kevin spent the majority of his 30-year carpentry career working as a contractor at St. Mary’s Hospital, where he formed many lasting friendships that continued into his time as a maintenance mechanic for St. Mary’s. He enjoyed taking motorcycle trips on his Goldwing and spending time with his family when he wasn’t working at one of his rental properties. He made friends everywhere he went due to his positive outlook, his giving nature, and always putting others first.

He is survived by his wife, Jody; parents, Robert and Rosemary Farrell; children, Robert, Benjamin (Kathleen) and Chase (Sara); grandchildren, Kayla, Jack and Paige; siblings, Colleen, Deb (Pat) Allen, Cheryl (Gary) Karls, Mark (Chris), Shawn, Pat (Connie), Michelle (Mikel) Kelley and Mike (Carla); father-in-law, Jim Davis; sister-in-law, Lisa (Jim) Wedekind; brother-in-law, John (Tia) Davis; and many amazing nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral & Cremation Care 500 N. Eighth St. (608) 437-5077

