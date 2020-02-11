Farrell, JoAnne Marie (McGinnity)

The oldest of eleven children, JoAnne had an active role in helping her mother raise her younger siblings after her father’s untimely death. She was a teacher in Madison for over 30 years and an active member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Parish. After her retirement from teaching, she served for many years as a volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital. JoAnne found the greatest joy in gatherings with friends and family. She hosted birthday parties, book clubs, bridge games, and holiday celebrations as a way to connect with and care for others. She also enjoyed travel and being a Grandma, two things she was able to combine during many fun trips to spend time with her grandchildren. JoAnne made people feel welcomed and important and loved.