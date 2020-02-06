Farr, Dolores L.

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the DODGEVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial will be held in Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon at 1:00 p.m.