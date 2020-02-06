Farr, Dolores L.

You have free articles remaining.
RIDGEWAY/DODGEVILLE - Dolores L. Farr, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehab Center.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the DODGEVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial will be held in Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon at 1:00 p.m.
Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home
To send flowers to the family of Dolores Farr, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
9:30AM-10:30AM
Dodgeville United Methodist Church
327 N. Iowa Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
327 N. Iowa Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
Guaranteed delivery before Dolores's Visitation begins.
Feb 8
Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
Dodgeville United Methodist Church
327 N. Iowa Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
327 N. Iowa Street
Dodgeville, WI 53533
Guaranteed delivery before Dolores's Service begins.