Farley, Dorothy Jean

At Dorothy’s request, a simple open house will be held in her memory on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Oakwood Village - West, in The Oaks Room, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison. No formal service or comments will be delivered; guests are welcome to come as they are at any point during the open house. Also at Dorothy’s request, please do not send any flowers. Instead, direct memorials to the Shriners Hospital for Children, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com