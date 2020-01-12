Farley, Dorothy Jean

MADISON - Dorothy Jean Farley, age 90, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care. She was born March 31, 1929, to Arnold and Hilda Jocheck Moeller. On Aug. 22, 1948, she married Robert Levi Farley.
Dorothy was a wonderful wife, teacher, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, school volunteer, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her brother, Jay Moeller.
She is survived by her three daughters; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; countless extended family members and friends — and is already dearly missed.
At Dorothy’s request, a simple open house will be held in her memory on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Oakwood Village - West, in The Oaks Room, 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison. No formal service or comments will be delivered; guests are welcome to come as they are at any point during the open house. Also at Dorothy’s request, please do not send any flowers. Instead, direct memorials to the Shriners Hospital for Children, https://donate.lovetotherescue.org. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Dorothy’s family wishes to extend their thanks to her care teams at the UW Health Odana - Atrium Clinic, UW Health Pulmonary Medicine Clinic, Unity - Point Health Meriter Hospital, and Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care.
