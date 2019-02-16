MOUNT HOREB - Neal G. Fargo, age 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, comforted by his family after an extended fight with liver disease. Neal entered this world on July 18, 1938, the first of three sons born to Verna (Lust) and George Fargo. He grew up on dairy farms in Mount Horeb and Blue Mounds with this brothers Lynn and Ronald.
Neal attended the one-room Blue Mounds Grade School and was a proud graduate of the Mount Horeb High School Class of 1956. Following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. Upon returning stateside, Neal enrolled in a painting apprenticeship with Padgham Paint Company and Painters Local 802. He then joined Schmelzer Paint Company, where he worked as a painter, an estimator, and became an owner in that company. He was also one of the owners of Interstate RV.
Following his military service, Neal married his high school sweetheart, Joan Freeman, and they shared 59 years together raising a family of three children, Darryl, Tim, and Melanie. He was a devoted father and grandfather who attended every activity he possibly could when his children and grandchildren were involved.
In addition to his strong commitment to family, serving and improving the community where his family lived was a priority for Neal. He actively served the Mount Horeb United Methodist Church in many capacities throughout his married life and the Mount Horeb Union Cemetery for 34 years as a board member and president. In addition, he served the Village of Mount Horeb as a trustee for 26 years where he was a founding member of the Mount Horeb Fire District and a member of the Utility board. He was also a loyal member of the Mount Horeb Lions Club for many years.
Neal was an avid fisherman and deer hunter who loved spending time outdoors especially with his family and friends. He enjoyed playing Euchre and the camaraderie that game provided, was a member of the Sugar River Euchre League, and ensured that every family gathering included playing cards.
Neal is survived by his wife, Joan; sons, Darryl and Tim (Deb); daughter, Melanie (Steve) Fangmeier; nine grandchildren, Hailley, Aaron, and Hannah Fargo; Ben (Kayla) Fargo, Lauren (Josh) Slaney, and Matt (Jaimee) Fargo; and Chase (Jessica Bolts), Cali, and Caden Fangmeier; a great-grandson, Hyde Fargo; brothers, Lynn and Ronald (Joyce) Fargo; brother-in-law, Doug (Debby) Freeman; and sister-in-law, Marilynn (Jim) Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Frank and Bertha Freeman and LaVergne "Cookie" Freeman; daughter-in-law, June Fargo; grandson, Neal Donald Fargo, and sister-in-law, Kay Fargo.
Neal and his family would like to publicly thank Agrace for their hospice care and the dedicated team of individuals who compassionately helped Neal during his illness. Memorials in Neal's name can be made to the Mount Horeb Union Cemetery or to Agrace HospiceCare.
A Celebration of Life service will be held to honor Neal on the afternoon of Saturday, April 20, 2019, at a location yet to be determined. The Gunderson Camacho Funeral Home is serving the family and online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.