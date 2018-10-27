MADISON - William F. "Billy" Fardy Jr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, shortly after his 80th birthday, at home surrounded by his loving wife Micki of 51 years and his son, Andy. He was born on Oct. 14, 1938, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, to William F. Fardy Sr. and Mayme Murphy Fardy.
Billy retired from U.W. Extension Bulk Mail after over 25 years of service. He served in the U.S. Army, Wisconsin National Guard for six years. He was an avid sports fan of the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers.
He is survived by his wife, Micki (McGettigan) Fardy; a son, Andy, fiancé Nikki Schneiker and daughter, Maycee of Oregon; and his sister, Mary Alice Anacker of Janesville; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and McGettigan family. Billy was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Helen Ann Ostby.
A Memorial Mass will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 405 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of the Mass.
Billy's family wants to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and support. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.