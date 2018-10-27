Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON - William F. "Billy" Fardy Jr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, shortly after his 80th birthday, at home surrounded by his loving wife Micki of 51 years and his son, Andy. He was born on Oct. 14, 1938, at St. Mary's Hospital, Madison, to William F. Fardy Sr. and Mayme Murphy Fardy.

Billy retired from U.W. Extension Bulk Mail after over 25 years of service. He served in the U.S. Army, Wisconsin National Guard for six years. He was an avid sports fan of the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers.

He is survived by his wife, Micki (McGettigan) Fardy; a son, Andy, fiancé Nikki Schneiker and daughter, Maycee of Oregon; and his sister, Mary Alice Anacker of Janesville; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and McGettigan family. Billy was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Helen Ann Ostby.

A Memorial Mass will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 405 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Monsignor Kenneth J. Fiedler presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until time of the Mass.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Billy's family wants to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their kindness and support. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434

Celebrate
the life of: Fardy, William F. "Billy" Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.