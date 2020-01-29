Farber, Delores L.

REEDSBURG - Delores L. Farber, age 87, of Reedsburg, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living in Reedsburg.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church in Reedsburg, with Pastor Joseph Corbin officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 12 noon until the time of the service at the church.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
