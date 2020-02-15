Fallon, John Francis

MADISON - John Francis Fallon, age 81, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020, at Agrace Memory Care Suites in Madison, Wis. He was born in Boston, Mass. on March 21, 1938, to John and Diana (Mangiaracine) Fallon. John grew up in Massachusetts, Indiana and California. John left home to attend high school at Roosevelt Military Academy in Illinois. He went on to Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he earned a double major in philosophy and biology and then a PhD in biology. It was at Marquette that John met Elaine (Degnan) and they married on June 2, 1962. John served two years in the US Army Medical Service Corps before enjoying a long tenure as a scientist, teacher and mentor at the University of Wisconsin, Madison in the Department of Anatomy and later the Department of Cell and Regenerative Biology.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine; and children, Sean (Sandy), Tim (Sue) and Claire (Steve Kalinosky). John was also the proud grandfather to Kristen (Brandon Collins), Jen, Patrick, Ryan, Ellen, Isabelle, Zane; and great-grandfather to Madeline. He was preceded in his death by his parents, John and Diana, as well as Geneva and William Hall, and his brother, Mike Fallon.