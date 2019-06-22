POYNETTE - Kevin Jon “Cooter” Falk, age 41, of Poynette, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at his home.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Hillside Cemetery in Poynette. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Poynette/Dekorra Fire Station in Poynette.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poynette/Dekorra or Arlington Fire Department, or a charity of your choice.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.

Celebrate
the life of: Falk, Kevin Jon "Cooter"
