POYNETTE - Florence Agnes Falk, age 88, of Poynette, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at, At Home Again in Rio. She was born on April 3, 1930, in Madison. Florence was married to Carl Falk in 1953.
She worked for The State of Wisconsin in The Department of Public Instruction for 44 years as an accountant. In her free time, Florence enjoyed playing bingo at the Eagles Club and going to Ho-Chunk. She was an active member of Model A Restorers Club, at one time serving as secretary treasurer and editor. One of Florence's passions was traveling around the United States, she was very independent, and nothing would stop her, not even a foot of snow.
Florence is survived by her children, Diane (Bob) Templin and Larry (Marie) Falk; grandson, Jeffery (Amy) Templin; great-grandkids, Kyle and Lily Templin, and Amanda Blackwood; sister, Martha Buckmaster; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Falk. Florence was preceded in death by her husband; siblings, Dorothy (Earl) Falk, Hazel (Gordon) Puttkammer, Martin (Vivian) Damon Jr., and Mary Damon; and brothers-in-law, Bill Buckmaster and Adolf Falk.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. Burial will be at Dekkora Lutheran Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Generations Hospice or At Home Again, Rio. The family would like to thank the staff at Generation Hospice and At Home Again, Rio for their care of Florence. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.