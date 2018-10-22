MADISON—Corrine Ann Faliski, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at the age of 82. She was born on Oct. 17, 1936, in Ashland, Wis., to Carl and Hazel (Strom) Bloomquist. Corrine married Thomas John Faliski on Aug. 23, 1958. They made a home together on the near west side of Madison, Wis., with their four children. After Tom passed at the young age of 40, Corrine devoted her life to raising her children and took tremendous pride in their passions for academics and athletics. She further expressed that love as a faithful Sunday school teacher at Midvale Lutheran Church for 30 years and as an avid Badgers football and basketball fan throughout her adult life. She shared her warm smile and delightful sense of humor with all her friends, and neighbors during her years working at the neighborhood Midvale Shopping Center, and through her time at Oakwood Village. In addition to the joy she found through her friends and family, Corrine cherished the time she spent with many animals, especially birds and dogs.
She is survived by her four children, Steven (Jamison) Faliski of Bloomfield Hills, Mich., David (Thea) Faliski of Madison, Wis., Sandra (Bill) Takis of McLean, Va., and Katherine (Alberto) Planas of Franklin, Tenn.; and her nine grandchildren who cared so much about her and carry on her joyful spirit and unending devotion to family, Bennett and Michel Faliski, Joel, Davis, and Charlie Faliski, Anna and Thomas John (TJ) Takis, and Alexander and Liliana Planas. She was preceded in death by her husband Tom; her parents; and her brother, Richard Bloomquist.
A funeral service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery in Ashland, Wis. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dane County Humane Society. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
