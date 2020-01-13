Falck, Herbert W.

Herb graduated from Hortonville High School, attended Oshkosh State Teachers College and is a graduate of UW-Madison School of Banking. Herb enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1942 and transferred into the Navy's V-5 Program for Naval Aviators. After serving his four years in the military, he returned to Appleton, Wis., where he worked for the Aid Association for Lutherans. He met his future wife Jeanette H. Hersekorn of Appleton. They were married on Sept. 23, 1950. Shortly thereafter, Herb started his banking career and held various executive positions in the banking profession for many years before joining the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation as a Senior Banking Examiner. Herb retired from the F.D.I.C. in 1984 after 17 years of service. During his retirement, he kept active in a role as Development Officer with Wisconsin Lutheran Child & Family. He volunteered his time to Meals on Wheels, R.S.V.P., and Eastside Ev. Lutheran Church. Throughout his life, he spent weekends and vacations at family lake cottages in northern Wisconsin enjoying family get-togethers, teaching his nieces, nephews and grandchildren how to fish, and of course, rousing games of his favorite card game, Sheephead. He was an avid golfer, sportsman and enjoyed working on his properties. He was a devoted family man and most of all, he enjoyed serving his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in many different capacities his entire life.