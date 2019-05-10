LODI—Frank Thomas Falagario, age 91, passed away May 8, 2019, at Sauk Prairie Hospital. He was born in Chicago, Ill., on Sept., 17, 1927, to the late Nicholas and Domenica (Loiacano) Falagario. Following high school, Frank served in the US Army during World War II and was stationed in Japan. He formerly worked at Wrigley Field and the Chicago Board of Education.
Upon his retirement he moved just outside of Lodi. Frank was united in marriage to his lifelong love, Peggy Couper on July 20, 2013.
In his younger years, Frank enjoyed sports and Nascar racing. He was most proud of his family, loved to cook, play cribbage, enjoyed cutting the grass, and still continued to cheer on the Cubs. He was a member of the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694 of Prairie du Sac.
He is survived by his wife, Peg; children; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
A Celebration of Frank’s Life will be held at 1 p.m. on May 13, 2019, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Military Honors will be accorded by the Lachmund-Cramer VFW Post 7694. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.