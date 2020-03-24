Fairbrother, Darald J.

FORT ATKINSON—Darald J. Fairbrother, 90, of Fort Atkinson, passed away, March 12, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek.
Darald was born on Oct. 7, 1929, the only child of Felix and Theo (Moore) Fairbrother. He married Christine Haag on December 27, 1950, in Richland Center at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.
Darald graduated from Richland Center High School in 1947 and then County Normal Teaching College. He began his career in a one room school house at Pleasant Ridge at age 19. He completed his undergraduate degree from UW-Whitewater in 1958 and a master’s degree from UW-Madison in 1964. Darald had a 35 year teaching career in the Fort Atkinson School District.
Darald was active in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church serving on the vestry and other positions. He spent many years teaching Hunter Safety classes and held membership in various conservation organizations. Darald had a great love of hunting, fishing, and the out of doors. He enjoyed many trips to relatives in Alaska to pursue those activities. He cherished his time in the woods or on a stream and was proud of a continuous 75 years of participating in deer hunting season.
Darald is survived by his children, Jan (Wayne) Dyson and Brian (Cheryl Gain) Fairbrother; and grandson, Eliot Dyson (fiancée Megan Wolf); as well as cherished members of his extended family. He is further survived by dear friends, the Sylvan and Rhona Quinn family, and the Sally Ward family. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Fort Health Care, Reena Assisted Living, and Rainbow Hospice, as well as, his hunting, decoy collecting, and card playing groups who brought him great joy.
Visitation and funeral services will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Fort Atkinson in the spring. Date and time will be announced.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family.
