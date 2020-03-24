Fairbrother, Darald J.

FORT ATKINSON—Darald J. Fairbrother, 90, of Fort Atkinson, passed away, March 12, 2020, at Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek.

Darald was born on Oct. 7, 1929, the only child of Felix and Theo (Moore) Fairbrother. He married Christine Haag on December 27, 1950, in Richland Center at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church.

Darald graduated from Richland Center High School in 1947 and then County Normal Teaching College. He began his career in a one room school house at Pleasant Ridge at age 19. He completed his undergraduate degree from UW-Whitewater in 1958 and a master’s degree from UW-Madison in 1964. Darald had a 35 year teaching career in the Fort Atkinson School District.

Darald was active in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church serving on the vestry and other positions. He spent many years teaching Hunter Safety classes and held membership in various conservation organizations. Darald had a great love of hunting, fishing, and the out of doors. He enjoyed many trips to relatives in Alaska to pursue those activities. He cherished his time in the woods or on a stream and was proud of a continuous 75 years of participating in deer hunting season.

