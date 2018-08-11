MADISON / SAN RAFAEL, Calif.—Haskell Fain, formerly of Madison, passed away July 26, 2018, at the age of 92. Hack was a philosophy professor at UW-Madison from 1956 to 1993, serving twice as department chair. Hack also served as a Fulbright Fellow and professor in Norway, and as a Visiting Fellow at Oxford University. He also was a visiting professor and an invited speaker at other universities around the world. Hack authored two books, Between Philosophy and History (Princeton University Press) and Normative Politics and the Community of Nations (Temple University Press), and a number of articles. Hack served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946, and was fluent in Norwegian.
Hack loved telling jokes, playing chess, cooking, and eating delicious meals with good friends. In his retirement, he formed a coffee group that had daily philosophical discussions.
Hack is survived by his wife, Linda Fain of San Rafael, Calif.; his children, Jonathan Fain and Maddy Ellis and their spouses Erin and Jim; his stepson, Ken Lopes and spouse Jenny; his grandchildren, Rob, Ben, Susan, Danny, Max, Levi and Bram, and his sister, Mary Fain. He is predeceased by his first wife, Elaine Fain.
Hack was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. Please share a memory at www.cressfuneralservice.com.