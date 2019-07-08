PLATTEVILLE - Joan F. Faherty, 83, of Platteville, died on Friday, June 28, 2019. A Celebration of Joan’s life will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Deacon Bill Bussan will celebrate. Private family burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of Joan’s Celebration at noon. Memorials may be made to the Ralph and Joan Faherty Family Community Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Joan is survived by her four children, Kate (Jeff) Beals, Ed (Krista) Faherty, Greg (Zelda) Faherty, Mary (Derek) Barnwell; thirteen grandchildren, Lauren (Adam) Cole, Heather (Jesse) Elliott, Amber Faherty, Leah Faherty, Kristi (John) Schoen, Dean Loeffelholz, Katie Loeffelholz, Ruby Loeffelholz, Rusty (Danielle) Lynch, Jasmine (Matt) Leque, Emma Warner, Holten Barnwell and Alex Barnwell; seven great-grandchildren, Brock and Branden Lynch, Brantley and Avery Leque, Austin, Kiley and Annabelle Elliott; and one more great-grandchild due in August; sister-in-law, Rosie Laufenberg; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; parents; sister, Katie Pierick; and brother, Donnie Nechvatal.