MONONA—Donald Miles Fadness, age 88, of Monona, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare. A full obituary was published on Sunday, April 21, 2019, but the service location has been changed.

The Correct Service and Visitation information is as follows:

Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, with Pastor Elisa Brandt presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

