Facklam, Joann K

MONONA - Joann K. Facklam, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. She was born on Sept. 5, 1934, in Lodi, the daughter of the late Sylvester and Grace (Cross) Brereton. While attending the Lodi public schools she was proud of the many lifelong friendships she made. Joann graduated from Madison in 1953, receiving her LPN license. She was employed with Mendota State Hospital. For years she was a bookkeeper for various Madison Eastside businesses and worked at WPS as an adjuster. Joann returned to her first love of nursing at Central Wisconsin Center, where she worked until retiring in 2005 at the age of 70. In 1954, she married Wilbert "Bert" Facklam and assisted him with his business ATC Trucking while continuing to hold down her other jobs. He preceded her in death in 1980. She was an avid Packers fan and a charter member of the Madison Packer Backer's, holding season tickets and stocks. The many bus trips with the group made lasting memories. Joann's love of football also extended to the Wis. Badgers and she was a season ticket holder when Camp Randall added their upper deck. Joann was a seasoned traveler enjoying all the beauty this country has to offer. She often traveled with her best friend, Janis Crandall. In 1990, she met and lived with her long-time love, the late Russell Spencer (2008). She and Russ enjoyed cruising, becoming members in the admiral's club from their many journeys. She traveled to Ireland and numerous other destinations.