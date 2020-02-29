Facklam, Joann K

MONONA - Joann K. Facklam, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. She was born on Sept. 5, 1934, in Lodi, the daughter of the late Sylvester and Grace (Cross) Brereton. While attending the Lodi public schools she was proud of the many lifelong friendships she made. Joann graduated from Madison in 1953, receiving her LPN license. She was employed with Mendota State Hospital. For years she was a bookkeeper for various Madison Eastside businesses and worked at WPS as an adjuster. Joann returned to her first love of nursing at Central Wisconsin Center, where she worked until retiring in 2005 at the age of 70. In 1954, she married Wilbert "Bert" Facklam and assisted him with his business ATC Trucking while continuing to hold down her other jobs. He preceded her in death in 1980. She was an avid Packers fan and a charter member of the Madison Packer Backer's, holding season tickets and stocks. The many bus trips with the group made lasting memories. Joann's love of football also extended to the Wis. Badgers and she was a season ticket holder when Camp Randall added their upper deck. Joann was a seasoned traveler enjoying all the beauty this country has to offer. She often traveled with her best friend, Janis Crandall. In 1990, she met and lived with her long-time love, the late Russell Spencer (2008). She and Russ enjoyed cruising, becoming members in the admiral's club from their many journeys. She traveled to Ireland and numerous other destinations.
She is survived by her sisters, Candice "Candy" Nelson and Mary (Jerry) Robertson; brother and sister in-law, David and Joyce Facklam. She has many nieces, Chaplain Jamyi Witch, Melanie Facklam, Jodee (Welch Kox), Shelly (Robertson) Schwartzlow, Denise and Cheryl Nelson; nephew, Frank Robertson; and many great and grand nieces and nephews. Joann was preceded in death by her dear late niece, Lisa (Tom) Hunter, mother of Matt, Chase, and Hannah. She loved them all dearly, never missing an opportunity to participate in celebrations. Whether it be birthdays, school plays, sports, graduations and everything in between. She was the definition of the perfect Aunt.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Lodi. There will be a luncheon at 1 p.m. at Fitz's on the Lake. Donations may be made in Joann's memory to Rawhide Boys Ranch, E7475 Rawhide Rd., New London, Wis. 54961. Flowers may be sent to Gunderson Lodi Funeral and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main St. Lodi, Wis. 53555. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
