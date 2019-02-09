Faanes, Sherrie L.

SUN PRAIRIE - Sherrie L. Faanes, age 62, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at her home. She was born on April 17, 1956, in Madison and was the daughter of Eldrue and Ethell (Rowan) Faanes. Sherrie enjoyed her companion and loyal dog, Scoop for many years.
She is survived by her mother, Ethell "Windy;" a sister, Vicki Lipka; a brother, Bruce (Frannie) Faanes; three nieces, Nicole (Alex) Van Maren, Jessica (Brad) Lucht, and Jennifer Morsch; great-nieces and nephews, Noah, William, Ruby, Axel and Greta. She was preceded in death by her father Eldrue "Al;" an infant brother, Dale; and a sister, Jean Morsch.
There will be no services, and Sherrie would love for any memorials to be made to the Humane Society. An interment will be held in the spring at Lakeview Lutheran Cemetery in Madison.