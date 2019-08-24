MAZOMANIE—Mabelle Rhea Ewald, age 97, of Mazomanie, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Aster Assisted Living in Monroe. A graveside service with military honors will be held at ST. PAUL LUTHERAN CHURCH CEMETERY, 8748 State Road 19, Mazomanie, on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at 3 p.m. A memorial gathering will follow at DISTRICT 1 EMS, 316 W. Commerce St., Mazomanie, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
