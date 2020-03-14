Ewald, Gale E.

MADISON- Gale Edward Ewald, of Fitchburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, during a brief illness. He was born on March 18, 1923, at his parents' farm in the Town of Farmington, Waupaca County, Wis. He was the son of Robert Francis Ewald and Florence (Peterson) Ewald. Mr. Ewald attended the one-room McFall school in Town of Farmington and graduated from Waupaca High School in 1941. He married Charlotte Salverson of Waupaca at the First Baptist Church in Waupaca on Sept. 3, 1949. During World War II, he served as an Amphibious Engineer with the 534th Engineer Boat and Shore Regiment in New Guinea, the Philippines and during the occupation of Japan. Following his return, he attended Oshkosh Teachers College and finished his B.S. Degree in Economics and Sociology at the University of Wisconsin - Madison in 1950. In 1958, he completed a Master of Science Degree in Agricultural Economics and Agricultural Education from the University of Wisconsin - Madison.