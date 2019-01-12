COTTAGE GROVE—Jeanne Evelyn (Hunn) Evert was born to Howard James and Evelyn Louise (Schaeffer) Hunn on Jan. 31, 1939, in Wausau, Marathon County. She married the love of her life, Herb Evert (one day older than Jeanne), on Sept. 3, 1960, in Oak Creek, Milwaukee County, and passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Cottage Grove at the age of 79.
Jeanne graduated from Milwaukee’s Pulaski High School in 1957, and went on to UW-Milwaukee. She graduated with a B.S. in Sociology in August of 1963, while working part time in the office of Miller-Harris Instrument Co. She and Herb moved to Naperville, Ill., where Jeanne worked as secretary to the Faculty of Evangelical Theological Seminary while Herb went to school there.
After Herb’s graduation, they moved to Madison where Jeanne became a stenographer for the chairman of the University of Wisconsin History Department, worked in the School of Education for the Office of Field Experiences, and then retired as office manager in the Dairy Science Department, as well as doing typing of manuscripts at home. In her retirement Jeanne worked for the U.S. Census and as an elections officer.
Jeanne volunteered for many and varied activities. Since the age of 18 she sang in church choirs, and later with the Madison Symphony Orchestra chorus, with the Sound of Madison (Sweet Adelines), and in several community theater productions. She was general leader of Oak Park 4-H as well as a project leader. She served on the Board of Ecumenical Housing Corporation and Pres House.
Jeanne has donated and served meals at Luke House for many years and has helped with the Cottage Grove Food Pantry located in Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church. She has served on most of the church committees as well as chairing many and serving as an elder and clerk of Session and was a presbytery representative to the General Assembly. Jeanne went on six mission trips, including to Honduras after Hurricane Mitch, Gilbertville, Miss., after Hurricane Katrina, Greenville, N.C., after Hurricane Florence and Mexico.
Among Jeanne’s many interests were genealogy, quilting, knitting, crafts, music, traveling, reading and nature. She was fond of saying that she’s traveled from the Arctic Circle south to Honduras and from Hawaii east to the Czech Republic and Austria.
In addition to her beloved husband, Herb; she is survived by her two children, Jeannine Evert McKoy of Deerfield, and Herbert “Glen” (Kristine) Evert of Fresno, Ohio; sister, Lynne Hunn (Marty) Sobczak of Wonder Lake, Ill.; five grandchildren, Amber McKoy (James) Theesfeld of Bloomington, Ind., Courtney McKoy of Stevens Point, Luke (Ashley) Evert of Salem, Ohio, David Evert of Columbus, Ohio and Olivia Evert of Columbus, Ohio; brothers-in-law, Frederick (Beth) Evert of Madison; Kenneth (Judith) Evert of Franklin, and Gleb Bulanow of Brookfield; and cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister-in-law, Sandra Evert Bulanow; and grandson, Isaac Evert.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff and therapists at University Hospital, SSM St. Mary’s Hospital, Select Specialty Hospital and Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin for the care provided during Jeanne’s last days.
A memorial service will be held at BRYN MAWR PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 229 N. Main St., Cottage Grove, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, with the Rev. Elaine Hanson-Hysell presiding. A luncheon will follow the service. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
