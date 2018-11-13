MARXVILLE—Carl H. Evert Jr., age 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Marxville surrounded by his family on Nov. 10, 2018. He was born in Madison on Nov. 28, 1937, to the late Carl H. and Dorothy (Young) Evert Sr. Carl graduated from Mazomanie High School; class of 1955. Following high school Carl attended Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, later returning home to manage the family farm. On Aug. 1, 1959, he married Jeanne L. Wieneke. While farming, Carl attended UW-Madison, he graduated in 1965 with a B,.S. in Biology.
Soon after graduating, Carl started a long career with the State of Wisconsin DNR where he would eventually be appointed director of Real Estate until his retirement in 1997. Carl enjoyed the outdoors and developed his own prairie, ponds, woods and trails throughout his 155 acre farm. He enjoyed hunting upland game birds and waterfowl, growing his own grapes for wine, tapping maple trees for syrup and cutting firewood. He was a sports fan following the Badgers, Packers and Brewers.
Carl and Jeanne enjoyed tennis together playing in leagues for many years. Aside from his interest in the outdoors and sports, Carl studied history; he served on the Berry town planning commission; boards for the Cross Plains-Berry Historical Society, the Mazomanie Historical Society and the local food pantry. Faith was very important to Carl. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Marxville, where he formerly taught religious education and was a member of the church council.
Carl is survived by his wife, Jeanne; three children, Carl “Chuck” (Barbara) Evert III of Janesville, Michael (Kathryn) Evert of Cross Plains, Valerie (Michael) Wandschneider of Kohler; seven grandchildren, Carly (Jeffrey) Davis, Austin “AJ” Evert (Sarah Kirschbaum), Robert and Audrey Evert, Madeleine, Nicholas, and Nadia Wandschneider; one great-grandchild, Hallie Jeanne Davis; and brother, William (Alyce) Evert. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Nov. 17, 2018, at ST. PAUL’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 8748 State Hwy 19, Mazomanie. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., on Nov. 16, 2018, at HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, 251 Water St., Sauk City, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held in the church cemetery.
Carl’s family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to Dr. Jarzemsky and his staff at the Cross Plains Clinic, Cross Plains Pharmacy and Agrace Hospice for their care.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.