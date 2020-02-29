Everson, Thomas "Evo" Norman

MCFARLAND - Thomas “Evo” Norman Everson, age 69, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Tom was born on Dec. 10, 1950, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., son of Norman and Linka Everson.

Tom grew up in McFarland and enjoyed vacationing with his family on their houseboat in Desoto Bay on the Mississippi River. He graduated from McFarland High School as Class President, dominated in sports as a three-letter athlete, and was the very first recipient of the Spartan Award. He then attended UW-Platteville where he made many lifelong friends.

Tom’s biggest passion and true talent was golf, winning many local and state titles over the years and even holding a couple course records. He also loved fishing, chasing pheasants with his dogs, playing cards with friends, and listening to live music, especially country. He loved watching sports, especially the Badger men’s basketball team.

He truly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a very strong work ethic and would do anything for those he loved. For years he installed tile and hardwood flooring, and yet often seemed to finish in time to squeeze in a round of golf after work. Prior to that, he was a co-owner of the Spartan Bowl, he was also an amazing bowler.