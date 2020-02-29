Everson, Thomas "Evo" Norman

MCFARLAND - Thomas “Evo” Norman Everson, age 69, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Tom was born on Dec. 10, 1950, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., son of Norman and Linka Everson.
Tom grew up in McFarland and enjoyed vacationing with his family on their houseboat in Desoto Bay on the Mississippi River. He graduated from McFarland High School as Class President, dominated in sports as a three-letter athlete, and was the very first recipient of the Spartan Award. He then attended UW-Platteville where he made many lifelong friends.
Tom’s biggest passion and true talent was golf, winning many local and state titles over the years and even holding a couple course records. He also loved fishing, chasing pheasants with his dogs, playing cards with friends, and listening to live music, especially country. He loved watching sports, especially the Badger men’s basketball team.
He truly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He had a very strong work ethic and would do anything for those he loved. For years he installed tile and hardwood flooring, and yet often seemed to finish in time to squeeze in a round of golf after work. Prior to that, he was a co-owner of the Spartan Bowl, he was also an amazing bowler.
Tom is survived by his wife, Diane Everson; his daughters, Lynne (Max) Gruneberg and Kelsie Everson; step-daughter, Lindsay (Cory) Kessenich; three grandsons, Thomas John Gruneberg, Dominic and Mason Kessenich; aunt, Joan Grefsheim; nieces, Stephanie (Todd) Franklin and Stacy (Mike) Couey and former wife, Kristi. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susie Everson; uncle, Phillip Grefsheim; aunt, Elsie (Sid) Anderson and grandparents Odean and Tilla Everson and Christian and Clara Martin.
Tom will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A special thanks goes out to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for taking such amazing care of him in his final days.
A memorial will be held at Stoughton Country Club, 3165 Shadyside Drive in Stoughton on Saturday, March. 7, beginning at 2:30 p.m.