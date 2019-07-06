OREGON - Karen M. Everson, age 75, of Oregon, Wis. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Karen was born on May 21, 1944, in Racine, Wis. the eighth of ten children, to William and Marie (Knudsen) Heidenreich. She attended St. Catherine Catholic High School in Racine.
Karen married Robert C. Everson in Oregon, on May 27, 1978. Karen and Bob lived in Oregon their entire marriage, raising their daughters and running two businesses, Everson Excavating and Oregon Self Storage. Karen retired from AAA in Madison to raise her children and later returned to work for the Town of Oregon, retiring as Deputy Clerk in 2005.
Karen was a very loving and proud Grandma to her three granddaughters Hannah, Eva and Olivia. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed bragging about them any opportunity she got. She and Bob made a second home in Cassville, Wis. where they welcomed many friends, old and new, to their "River Castle". Karen made her own luck and loved hosting poker night, Thursday night card club or heading to the casino to play the slots.
Karen and Bob were lucky to have been able to travel throughout their marriage visiting Mesa, Ariz. for many winters, Las Vegas, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and the Panama Canal, to name a few. She treasured her many magical trips to Disney World with Bob, her children and grandchildren.
Karen was an active member of Oregon and the surrounding communities. She was a longtime member of the McFarland Chapter of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA), Oregon Chapter No. 49 of Eastern Star, Oregon Area Historical Society, and McFarland DU. Karen was very patriotic and always enjoyed a good parade and loved clapping along with the music of the marching bands. She often served in leadership roles and volunteered for anything she was asked to do.
Karen is survived by her husband Robert; her daughters, Melissa (Dan) Hoffman, Melinda George, Martha (Robert) Aus and Veronica (Tim) Matt; her granddaughters, Hannah Matt (Steele Mellum), Eva Hoffman and Olivia Aus. Karen is further survived by three siblings, Richard Heidenreich, Janet Cranley and Joan Duratny; and many wonderful relatives and friends including the Louis Fahey family of Brooklyn, Wis.
Karen was preceded in death by her first husband, William George; her infant daughter, Margaret; parents, William and Marie Heidenreich; and father- and mother-in-law, Joseph and Doris Everson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at HOLY MOTHER OF CONSOLATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 651 N. Main St., Oregon, at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Interment will immediately follow at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Oregon. A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m until 8 p.m.on Monday, July 8, 2019, with an Eastern Star service to begin at 8 p.m. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Karen's name to Heartland Hospice Care or the Zor Shriners. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.