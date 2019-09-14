SUN PRAIRIE - Jean E. Everson, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. She was born on June 7, 1936, in Wisconsin Dells (Newport Township) to Adelbert and Ethel (Nelson) Everson. After completing a Masters Degree in Library Science at the UW Madison, Jean worked as a librarian in the Brooklyn Public Library in New York City.
Jean is survived by her siblings, Carol Lewis of Union City, Calif., Del Everson (DeeAnne) of Bend, Ore., Vern (Ginny) of Nekoosa, Wis., and Lorna L. Everson of Middleton. She is further survived by her nieces and nephews, Trevor Everson of Boise, Idaho, Derek Everson of Bakersfield, Calif., Lorna M. Rogahn of Port Washington, Wis., and Jennifer Gehrke of McFarland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adelbert and Ethel Everson.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie 53590, with a memorial service to begin at 1:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at the Newport Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made in Jean's name to the Sun Prairie Health Care Center, 228 W. Main St., Sun Prairie 53590.
The family would like to express thanks to the entire staff of the Sun Prairie Health Care Center, for their outstanding care. Special thanks to Mona, Barb and Mary Jo.
