RICHLAND CENTER / BLOOMINGTON, Ind.—Dr. Ronald Ward Everson of Bloomington, IN and formerly of Richland Center, passed away suddenly at his home on Aug. 3, 2018, at the age of 86. Ronald was born on Sept. 14, 1931, to Rudolph and Irma Everson in Dodgeville. He graduated from Richland Center High School in 1949. An exemplary student, he participated in numerous extracurricular activities. He attended Ripon College and Northwestern University where he obtained his Ph.D. in Optometry.
He served at Reserve Officer Commissioning Program (ROCP), then entered active duty in the U.S. Army in 1954 until 1957. Upon completion of his military obligation, Ronald taught three years School of Optometry, Pacific University, Forrest Grove, and Oregon. For the next 36 years, Professor Everson spent teaching at Indiana University, School of Optometry in Bloomington, Ind. He enjoyed his years as an educator, teaching and writing textbooks.
Ron especially enjoyed visiting all his Wisconsin relatives during summer vacations and holidays. He was a strong encourager of continued education. He was an avid family genealogist and ward historian.
Ronald is survived by two sisters, Carol Elder (special friend, Keith Jones) and Elizabeth Bette (Bill) Perkins; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces -nephews; and cousins. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, James Elder.
A private family graveside service will be held at the Richland Center Cemetery on Sept. 1, 2018, with a celebration of life to follow at the NAZARENE OUTREACH CENTER. Military Graveside Rites will be provided by local Veterans Military Memorial Honors Unit. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences may be made at prattfuneralservice.com.