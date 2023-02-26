Jan. 16, 1935 – Feb. 21, 2023

TOMAH — Everett E. Chambers, age 88, of Tomah, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

He was born January 16, 1935, to James LeRoy and Agatha (Gottsacker) Chambers at home on the family farm. Everett (Ev, Butch) grew up on the large family farm in Valley Junction, the eleventh of thirteen children. His siblings were Otis (Verna), Lotis (Harold) Tessman, Eulia (Verne) Morrow, James (Eleanor), Basil (Helen), Marvin (Gloria), Luisch (Beatrice), Joseph, Dorles (Gordon) McGinnis, Dorothy (Donald) Benjamin, Delmer (Carole), and Eileen (William) Schoenbeck.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings and spouses; and sister-in-law, Carole Chambers.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne (Beglinger) whom he married on June 6, 1959, in Madison, Wis. Their children are: Christopher (Laura), Joseph, Kateri (Matt Noesberger), Nicholas (Jill), Thomas (Verona), and Anthony. Their grandchildren are: Anna Chambers, Abigail (Ryan) Cole, Hannes (Nicole) Stieg, Anna Wheeler-Bell, Dylan Chambers and Emma Chambers. Great-grandchildren are: Easton and Kenna Stieg, Zora Wheeler-Bell, Evie McGovern-Cole, Sophie and Poppy Cole. He is further survived by his brother, Delmer; many nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Patricia Beglinger.

He may have been the first kindergartner at Valley Junction School, a short walk from home, across Highway 173, to the two-story school. He was a 1952 graduate of Tomah High School. Everett was involved in many high school athletic activities, including boxing, football and baseball. In 1956, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Agronomy from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he boxed for four years and was captain of the 1954 NCAA Championship team. He spent two years of active service in the Army as a first lieutenant where he completed paratrooper and ranger training. Upon discharge, he entered graduate school at UW-Madison and earned a Ph.D. Degree in horticulture in 1959. After teaching as a research professor at North Carolina State he worked at the Upjohn Company for 11 years developing herbicides. He returned to Wisconsin staying involved in agriculture, including five years managing the Monroe County Farm, financial consulting for farmers, member of WAPAC (president 1992-93), founded an ag tech business and established a cranberry marsh in 2011.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 10:30 a.m., at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Father Matthew Bowe will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a rosary beginning at 3:30 p.m., at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. A prayer service will begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at church.

Memorials may be sent to St. Mary’s Education Endowment Trust, or a charity of choice.

