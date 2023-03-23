Sept. 22, 1927—March 21, 2023

DEERFIELD—Evelyn Yvonne Mehltretter passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at home.

Evelyn was born September 22, 1927, to Clarence and Hazel (Dewey) Hollenbeck in Morris, IL. She was united in marriage to Maurice M. Mehltretter in Fontana, WI, June 24, 1950. She attended schools in Illinois and graduated from high school in Walworth, WI. Evelyn also attended the La Crosse Vocational School. She was employed by telephone companies and the U.S. Post Office before her son was born.

She is survived by a son, Rev. James (Noelle) Mehltretter; granddaughter, Katie; and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice in 2013; her parents; brother, Ronald Hollenbeck; and sister, Barbara Birkholz Carlson.

A funeral will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 27, 2023, at DEERFIELD LUTHERAN CHURCH, 206 S. Main St. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the service at the church on Monday.

A special thank you to all those who helped her to feel independent as well as Rev. Jack Way and Agrace Hospice.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

201 Bue St., P.O. Box 376, Deerfield

(608) 764-5369