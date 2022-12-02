Nov. 2, 1921 – Nov. 26, 2022

EVANSVILLE/STOUGHTON — Evelyn V. (Stauffacher) Thompson, age 101, passed away at Skaalen Heritage Center in Stoughton, Wis., on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Evelyn was born on November 2, 1921, in Monroe, Wis., to William D. and Bertha Gempeler Stauffacher, the sixth of seven children. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1939.

She married her high school sweetheart, Donald L. Thompson, on June 22, 1941, living in Evansville as a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. They were married for 72 years. All four of her grandparents and her mother were born in Switzerland, and Evelyn was proud of her Swiss heritage. She and Don, visited these Swiss birth places.

She was an active member of Evansville United Methodist Church; its Women’s Society and Mary Circle. Evelyn was a 50-year member of her church choir, a member of the Evansville Literary Club, and an avid reader.

Mom was a caring and loving person, who put her family first, was involved with our projects, sewed, and knit for us, cooked delicious meals, made our home a beautiful and comforting place filled with art, music, and decorated for the seasons. She treasured her family and friends, letting them know how precious they were to her through phone calls, cards, letters, and deliveries of her cooking. Her outpouring of love was genuine and returned to her many times over. She taught us to notice and appreciate the beauty of nature, and to always be hopeful. She found reassurance in the love and Grace of God in her life.

Evelyn is survived by her daughters: Linda (Donald) Cornwell of Oregon and Nancy (Robert) Chritton of Stoughton. She treasured her grandchildren: Matthew (Karen) Cornwell of DeForest, and their children: Clara and Emmett; and Jenny (Mike) Wokasch of Oregon, and their children: Owen and Lisette. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 2013; son, Gary; sister-in-law, Barbara J. Thompson; her parents; brothers: Walter and Lincoln Stauffacher; sisters: Wilma Korthof, Junneth Bruni, Theora Barmore, and Eileen Filkins.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Skaalen Heritage Center and Agrace Hospice Care for their kindness and support.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Evansville United Methodist Church on Monday, December 5, 2022. The family will greet friends starting at 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the service in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evansville United Methodist Church, or Eager Free Public Library in Evansville.