Feb. 25, 1946 – Dec. 30, 2022

Evelyn May Kain, 76, passed away at home on Friday, December 30, 2022. Born February 25, 1946, in Jersey City, N.J., daughter of Walter J. Carroll and Margere E. Trautman.

Evelyn was the loving wife, partner, and dearest friend for 55 years of Eugene Jacob Kain. Surviving are their sons: Jacob, wife Lora Kim, and Nicolas, wife Madeline Diemer; grandchildren: Skaya and Echo, and Frances; and siblings: Walter Carroll and Linda Oliver.

She earned her BA at Barnard College, receiving her PhD from the University of Vienna, Austria, specializing in medieval art. She was distinguished Professor of Art History at Ripon College, Wis.

Author of several scholarly books, academic research papers, a novel, a two-act play, and was translator of academic books from German to English.

After retirement she dedicated herself to creating art in several media: painting, drawing and fabric arts. She was an active member of the Memory Cloth Circle, the Madison Singing Grannies, and Prairie Unitarian Universalist Society of Madison and Unitarian Universalist Church of the Desert, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Evelyn believed in kindness to all and participated in life to the fullest.