Evelyn M. Barton
PACKWAUKEE - Evelyn M. Barton, age 95, of Packwaukee, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 12, 2023 at SSM St. Claire Hospital in Baraboo after suffering a recent stroke.
A celebration of her life will be held at the First Presbyterial Church of Packwaukee on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the First Presbyterian Church of Packwaukee, PO Box 73, Packwaukee, WI 53953.
Crawford Funeral and Cremation Service of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family.