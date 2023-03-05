Oct. 20, 1922—Feb. 28, 2023

MARSHALL—Evelyn L. Yaeggi (Coughlin), passed away on February 28, 2023, at the age of 100 at Sienna Crest Assisted Living, Marshall, she had a great long life filled with so much love for family and friends. She died on the anniversary of her parents’ wedding.

Evelyn was born on October 20, 1922, in Deerfield, WI, to Arthur and Josephine (Doleshal) Bohn, she was the youngest of three children, sister Margaret, and brother Joseph.

She married Marvin Coughlin on August 17, 1940, and together they had four children. They enjoyed 35 years of marriage before Marvin’s passing in 1976. Evelyn married Oscar Yaeggi on July 26, 1985, and they were married 33 years before his passing on May 17, 2019.

Evelyn grew up on a farm and loved the country life. She was a hard worker and started working at the age of 13 doing housework for several different families. She worked at Celon Company, Red Dot Potato Chip, she retired in 1985 after working 30 years at Wisconsin Porcelain Company/Washington Mills.

After her retirement, Evelyn and Oscar enjoyed many years wintering in Sun City, AZ, and their summers in Cambridge.

She was a long-time member of the American Legion Auxiliary, and St. Pius Catholic Church, Cambridge.

Our mother, grandmother was an amazing person, she never had a bad word to say about anyone, and always found something good in everyone she met. Once you met her, she would be a friend for life. She was a very strong, independent person, always wanting to do things for herself, and never asking anyone to help. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

Evelyn is survived by her children: Dale Coughlin, Jeanne Fillner, and Nancy (Gil) Fagan; grandchildren: Glenn (Nancy) Coughlin, Brian (Trish) Coughlin, Kris (Dennis) Ward, Randy (Tina) Krause, Gib (Chris) Fagan, and Lisa Nagel (Mark); and step-granddaughters: Sara (Matt) Beringer, Terri (Kodi) Sirois, Kari (Mike) Armstrong, Sherri (Mike) Durant; and one step-grandson, Glenn (Lori) Fillner. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law: Alice Bohn, Theresa Janes, Joann Yaeggi; great-grandchildren: Brandi Krause, Jamie (Austin) Russell, Raven Krause, Rebecca (Andy) Stark, Lauren (Travis Leslie) Krause, Jordan Krause, Blake (Danielle) Ward, Cam (Cara Broderick) Ward, Alyssa (Matthew) Rasmussen, Craig Ward, Michael (Emily) Coughlin, Nicole (Michael) Fry, Hunter, Mykenzie, and Hailey Fagan, Brooke and Nathan Nagel, Angela (Nathan) Yaun; and step-great-grandchildren: Aimee and Josephine Beringer; and also eight step great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren: Wyatt Ellis, Ronnie Douma, Raven Russell; Madison Mull, Rayne Olson, Mason Mull, Harlow, Celeste, Briggs, and Ellis Leslie; Mazie, Donnie, and Sawyer Stark; Logan and Evalyn Yaun, Layla and Myles Rasmussen; Cade Ward, Palmer Coughlin, and Mila Fry; and also ten step-great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands: Marvin Coughlin and Oscar Yaeggi;

brother, Joe Bohn; sister, Margaret Moldenhauer; daughter, Pat Elsner; daughter-in-law, Cora Lee Coughlin; sons-in-law: Ron Elsner, and Toby Fillner; grandson, Ron Krause; granddaughter, Marsha Sue Coughlin. She was also preceded in death by many beloved in-laws.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place 12:00 noon on Monday, March 6, 2023, at St. Pius Catholic Church, Cambridge with Rev. David Timmerman officiating, Visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in Madison.

The family would like to give special thanks to all the staff at Sienna Crest for their excellent care, and to the residents for their friendship shown to our mother. We would also like to thank Agrace Hospice for their care and comfort during this difficult time.

