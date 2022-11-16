Evelyn L. Westby

Evelyn was born on February 12, 1933, in Richland Center, WI, to the late George and Ruth (Hanold) Payne. She married her beloved husband, Harold Westby, on September 24, 1949. She was extremely proud of her work as a chef at Theodore’s Restaurant in Janesville and her more than 40 years of farming tobacco in the Edgerton area. Harold and Evelyn were crowned king and queen of tobacco days in 1984. She and Harold retired to their home in Black River Falls in 1994, and had a second home in Yuma, AZ, where they loved to stay in the winter. She also loved tending to her flower gardens and vegetable gardens. These last few years, she was thrilled when her massive gardens produced enough to take and sell with her son, Ken, at the local farmers market.