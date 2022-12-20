RANDOLPH — Evelyn Eunice Wiersma was born July 17, 1933, to Peter and Janet Vander Meulen. She passed to be with the Lord with her husband Garret of 71 years at her side.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at First Reformed Church, 406 South High St., Randolph, Wis., with Pastor Luke Baehr officiating. The family would like to thank all those who assisted in caring for Evelyn. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any monetary contributions be sent to Randolph Christian School, 457 Second St., Randolph, WI 53956, (920) 326-3320.