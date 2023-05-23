Evelyn Anna Leystra

Sept. 8, 1928 - May 20, 2023

CAMBRIA - Evelyn Anna Leystra, age 94, died peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Prairie Ridge Health with family at her side.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria with Rev. Mark Hughey officiating. Burial will follow in Cambria Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Thursday morning at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.

Evelyn was born in rural Cambria on Sept. 8, 1928, the daughter of William and Jennie (Wynsma) Wiersma. Following her education, Evelyn ventured from home and found employment at a restaurant.

Evelyn met the love of her life and was united in marriage to Sam Leystra on June 24, 1949 in Friesland. Together they ran a farm and raised a family. In 1972, they sold the farm and moved to the Village of Cambria where they opened The Venture Restaurant. Sam passed away on June 23, 1993 and Evelyn, with the help of family members, continued to operate the restaurant until her retirement in 2011.

Evelyn had a love for nature. She enjoyed taking her children and grandchildren out on nature hikes to explore the wonders of Gods creations and to visit historical sites. Evelyn taught her family the importance of faith and instilled it in her children and grandchildren.

In her free time, she liked to complete puzzles, word searches, baking, tending to her flower gardens, bird watching and watching the magnificent sunsets every evening from her sun room.

Evelyn was a charter member of the Cambria American Legion Auxiliary Unit 401, past President of Cambria-Friesland Historical Society and was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church in Cambria where she also served as Deacon.

Evelyn will be sadly missed and mourned by her children: Kathleen (Daniel) Wingers of Cambria, Janice (Rodney) Clooten of Lodi, James (Janine Godfriaux) Leystra of Prairie Du Sac, Barbara (Steven) Marquardt of rural Cambria, Mary (Douglas) Jones of rural Cambria and John (Gloria) Leystra of Cambria; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her siblings: Catherine Pixler, Linda Neuman, Larry (Crystal) Wiersma, Harvey (Lana) Wiersma and Joyce (Gordon) Henderson; her sisters-in-law: Linda Wiersma and Carol Wiersma; many nieces, nephews, several other relatives and friends.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brothers: Henry, James, Willard, William, Jr., Howard, Charles and Robert; her sisters: Alice Evans, Mary Becker, Shirley Krueger and Dorothy Whitrock.

A heart felt thank you to Randolph Health Services and Prairie Ridge Hospital staff for the kindness and loving care of our Mother during her short time there.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Cambria or the Cambria-Friesland Historical Society.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.